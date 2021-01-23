Q: Why can't the octagonal building be left where it is and have done the same projects that are planned at the Veterans Park?
A: After years of discussing the issue of what to do with the historic octagonal building, Wexford County let the public know last May that demolition was a real option. In light of the county's finances and the real possibility that revenues from the state will be significantly less than normal, the county didn't have the money to fix it.
While there have been numerous people in the community who have come together to make the historic structure a viable building, they were unable to come up with the money needed.
Last July, Crystal Lake Johnson and Roger Bandeen presented the Wexford County Executive Committee their idea to save the building. While it could take up to two years before the building is moved, the idea is to have it be part of the Veterans Community Park.
To finance the project, the group asked for the roughly $350 that was raised from the previous county sanctioned committee, as well as, a possible donation of the funds the county would have used to demolish the building. They also plan to do fundraising through the umbrella of the Cadillac Area Community Foundation and seek grants through various historical societies, veterans, and agricultural programs. They also plan to hold events.
Goals for the building include holding historical tours, having various 4-H community projects, and Michigan State University Extension programs as well as local gardening and community programs. In the future, the hope is the Veterans Park and the octagon building will have expanded community involvement including weddings, gatherings, and even small concerts/performances.
In August, the board of commissioners approved the sale of the Octagonal Building for $1 to the Veterans Serving Veterans group. In return for selling the building for $1, the veterans' group will pay for demolition and removal from the Wexford County Fairgrounds to the community park where it would be rebuilt and used.
A contract that was previously drafted was revised to reflect the current circumstances and was reviewed by the county's legal counsel.
