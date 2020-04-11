Q: With the shut down of the restaurants that don't offer take-out, what are they doing with the food that they had in their restaurants?
A: Rover has heard restaurants that don't choose to have take-out have given food to employees to take home, and/or donated food to various food banks. He also has learned current restaurant models for business don't have them sitting on a lot of fresh produce or meats. They have dry goods, but like the rice or pasta you have in your pantry, they are able to keep those for a longer duration.
A partnership between the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association and the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development also has given restaurants another option. Through this new partnership, restaurants can receive training on proper labeling so they can sell food and pantry items directly to consumers, which not only offers more options to Michigan consumers but also keeps the supply chain moving in more directions.
Q: What are we doing to make sure the coronavirus is not in our water?
A: Rover contacted Cadillac Utilities Director Jeff Dietlin who told him the city treats its system with chlorine and that will kill the viruses. Dietlin said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Water Works Association both consider water to low-risk for transmission of COVID-19 as it usually occurs person-to-person.
With water not considered to be a good carrier of the virus coupled with the city treating its water with chorine, Dietlin said that is how the city is making sure its water supply is safe.
When it comes to a well system, Dietlin said one would have to ask how did the virus get into the water? If someone was to cough in the ground, the virus would have to travel through the dirt, into the water and then into your house. Realistically, Dietlin said the probability of that happening is small.
But people should still disinfect the handles of their faucets and the spigot as it is just a good idea to wipe down everything these days.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.