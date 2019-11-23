Q: What’s up with the Aunt Millie’s Bakery in Cadillac? Are they open and closed?
A: Rover decided to call the store, located at 7701 East, 34 Road, and found the outlet is open five days a week. Hours of operations on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Saturday, the outlet is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The store is closed on Wednesdays and Sundays.
Q: Why is B and P Manufacturing not flying the United States Flag anymore?
A: Rover reached out to B and P Manufacturing Owner and President Craig Hewett to get the answer to this question. Hewett said, unfortunately, the flag pole was damaged in a wind storm in October. The storm broke the rope and damaged the spool attached to the flag. It was damaged beyond repair and as a result, a new spool had to be ordered, according to Hewett. Now they are playing the waiting game. Once the part is received, he said the flag will be flown once again.
“We have been disappointed we haven’t been able to fly it. We are very proud to fly it,‘ he said.
He also said if anyone wants further explanation they are welcome to call the office or stop by.
Q: Is there been any talk about Kohl’s going in where Big Lots was?
A: Rover called Haring Township Zoning Administrator Mike Green and left a message to see if he could shed any light on this question. Rover didn’t hear back from Green in time for this week’s Ask Rover but once he does he will share what he finds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.