Q: Where are the flags that were placed along the Lake Cadillac causeway in 2018?
A: Rover answered this question last November but he has no problem revisiting this since you are not alone in wondering where the flags went.
Back in November, Rover contacted Cadillac Department of Public Works Operations Manager Ken Payne who told him due to the previous issues the flag had with the ropes freezing, they are removed after Veterans Day and returned in the spring. He also said city crews had to use a bucket truck six times to fix mechanical issues at the top of the poles because they froze and couldn't be lowered.
The Rotary Club of Cadillac held a dedication ceremony in November 2018 for the Veterans Memorial Walkway Flag Project. The 11 American flags are illuminated by solar lights facing down on them. The flags were intended to be flown year-round.
Q: Are there any updates on how G and D's new building is coming along?
A: Rover has been curious about that too. He was in the store getting a slice of pizza the other day, mushroom and ham is his favorite, when he asked the person getting his pizza if they knew when they would be moving. He was told the goal was to be in the new location by April, but Rover will try to get a more definitive answer to this and post it in an upcoming Ask Rover.
Q UPDATE: Just beyond Reed City on U.S. 131 what are the white markers all over the field back off the road?
A: Rover called his old pal Michigan Department of Transportation Cadillac Transportation Service Center Manager Del Kirkby last month to see if he could help. Kirkby told Rover MDOT doesn't have any white markers in the field but he did have an idea of what it could be. Kirkby continued saying he knew someone had planted a stand of tender young trees and put protective sleeves over them. He wasn't 100% sure but he was going to be traveling 131 soon and he would check. Once he did, he would follow up with Rover.
Rover has talked with Kirkby and he informed Rover he didn't see anything when he was traveling on U.S. 131 but that is not to say those markers are not there. Considering there is snow on the ground those markers might be buried. He told Rover once the snow melts later this spring he will look again and if he sees something he will report back to Rover.
