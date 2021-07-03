Q: In walking the Clam River walkway I noticed that the river is very much covered by natural overgrowth in many areas especially from Haynes Street to 13th Street. Who is responsible for clearing the path of the river?
A: Rover has been leaning on Cadillac Department of Public Works Operations Manager Ken Payne for many answers during the past few weeks and he had one more for him this week.
Payne said the DPW is responsible for trimming the walkway and that is always on their summer to-do list. He said the process has begun for the summer of 2021 and crews are working their way down by the White Pine Trail to the Clam River Greenway and 13th Street. It is an ongoing job.
As for the river itself, Payne said the city doesn't clear the river banks, per se, and is not responsible for clearing the river itself. There are groups, however, who get together and clean the river of debris. Recently, a group cleaned the river from the dam to Lake Street.
If any groups would like to come together to clean the river, the city would be willing to pick up any debris they remove.
Q: On June 12, there was an open house at William Mitchell State Park, highlighting the Tin Can Tourist. It was about vintage travel trailers. People could vote for their favorite ones. Do you know which trailer won?
A: Rover William Mitchell State Park to see if they could help get this answer. The park needed to find the results and once found someone would call Rover. When he gets the answer, he will share it in a future Ask Rover.
Q: Is there a city ordinance about parking boats, utility trailers, and travel trailers on city streets for long periods?
A: Rover went to www.cadillac-mi.net to see if he could find something in the city's ordinances about the parking of these types of recreational vehicles. Rover was only able to find Ordinance No. 2018-05 which amended Chapters 8 and 18 of the city's code. Section 302.8 states, "Storage of recreational vehicles is limited to those recreational vehicles owned by the owner of record, renter or legal occupant of property."
In the ordinance, a recreational vehicle is described as a motorized or nonmotorized vehicle that is not generally used as a primary means of transportation. It also includes a motor home, motor coach, trailer, camper, watercraft, snowmobile, offroad motorcycle, quad runner, dune buggy, offroad vehicle, personal aircraft or plane.
The ordinance also states these vehicles should be stored or parked within the confines of the rear or side yard areas with a minimum three-foot setback from the side or rear lot lines. On lakefront properties, the yard abutting the lake shall be considered as the rear yard for enforcement purposes.
If a person is found in violation, the code states it is punishable as a municipal civil infraction unless otherwise specified.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.