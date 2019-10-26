Q: When we drove by The Spot (Skatricity) Roller Rink in Cadillac, we noticed there wasn’t anything done yet with the debris. Is there any update on if anything is going to be done soon?
A: Rover still can’t believe it has been two years since the iconic roller rink burned to the ground. Last year, the Cadillac News talked with co-owner April Wetherell around the year anniversary of the blaze and she said the building didn’t have insurance and the state wants there to be an asbestos inspection before the site can be cleared and cleaned.
While the cost to clean the site was estimated to be around $15,000 before the topic of an asbestos inspection was brought up by the state, Wetherell said last year it goes up significantly once you start talking about asbestos. She also told the Cadillac New that just to have an asbestos inspector come was $2,000 and if they found any the cost becomes astronomical.
Wetherell said they don’t believe there is any asbestos. It wasn’t insulated and during the winter months, it was cold. While they don’t believe there is any in the rubble, someone at the state does.
That means the site has to be inspected before a majority of the debris can be removed.
Rover called Wetherell to see if there were any updates but the call was not returned in time for this edition of Ask Rover. Once she does, Rover will update this question in the coming weeks.
Officials believe the fire started in the southeast corner of the building, the location of the skate rental area and the mechanical room. It also was believed the fire burned inside the building for a few hours before fire departments were dispatched to it on Oct. 12, 2017.
The cause of the Skatetricity fire was undetermined after Michigan State Police investigators could not pinpoint the origin of the 2017 blaze.
Q: On M-115 the speed limit is 55 mph, but when I come to a passing lane all the cars speed up to 65-70 mph. Is the speed limit in the passing lane still 55 mph?
A: Michigan State Police Sgt. Eric Sumpter said the speed limit is the same no matter what lane you are driving in. He said M-115 is 55 mph until drivers get north of Mesick and then it increases to 65 mph. He also said there is no exception to the passing zone, which he understands can be troublesome when the road widens.
He said if the passing lane had a different speed limit it would have to be posted when the increase started and then when it ended. That, however, would be extremely confusing, according to Sumpter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.