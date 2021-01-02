Q: Where was William Mitchell's cabin on Lake Mitchell?
A: Rover reached out to Wexford County Historical Society Board of Directors member and past president Amy Schmid to see if she could help find out about the cabin.
She, however, was unable to get the answer in time for this week's Ask Rover, but shortly Rover will share what he finds out.
Q: There is a house on the corner of South Simons and Cass streets that has no windows. Is this house slated to be torn down?
A: In a recent article by Chris Lamphere, it stated the house, located at 223 Cass St., was purchased by Peterson Funeral Home in 2011.
Peterson Funeral Home Funeral Director Megan Meyering-Brinks said in Lamphere's story the structure had many issues, including several critical structural deficiencies that would have been very costly to repair or upgrade.
Meyering-Brinks said they decided to raze the structure and pave the area to serve as an additional parking space for people who come to Peterson Funeral Home, particularly during funeral visitations and services. The demolition process started before Christmas.
The story cited the three-story, four-bedroom home was built in 1891, according to Realtor.com.
Meyering-Brinks said they worked with the Wexford County Historical Society, area builders, and individuals, who went through the home over several months to rescue anything of value inside, from doors, flooring, and trim to fireplaces and hinges.
The story also said a team of specialists removed any asbestos in the building before demolition work began to ensure there wouldn’t be any health risks for people in the neighborhood.
