Q: Is there any update to if Shepard's Table will be opening again?
A: Rover called First Baptist Church Cadillac to see if they could shed some light on this question. The church's office staff told Rover there are no plans to reopen Shepherd's Table at this time. The biweekly free hot meal program stopped serving meals after March 28, 2019.
With the coordinator of Shepherd’s Table retiring in 2019, First Baptist Church Pastor Chad Zaucha said last year it made sense for the church to take a step back and review the ministry to see if it was being utilized in a way that best suited the needs of the community.
Although Shepherd's Table is not returning at this time, the church's office staff said they have started to participate in the Higher Ground ministry through Love INC.
Higher Ground is a fun, free activity for the whole family and is designed to offer encouragement, support, and a chance to make new friends. Classes are offered once a week and continue for eight weeks. The classes are held weekly at First Baptist Church in Cadillac.
Higher Ground includes a home-cooked dinner and conversation, followed by the class of your choice. Kids and teens each have their program and a staffed nursery is provided.
At the end of the evening, teens and adults may “shop‘ at the Higher Ground Store, using points earned in class. Kids have their own special shopping table. Classes may include parenting, stress reduction, healthy lifestyle, financial fitness, gardening, crafting or life skills. There also are no income guidelines to meet.
Higher Ground also is held in Osceola County at the Evart Free Methodist Church. Both the Wexford and Osceola county programs start on March 12.
For more information about Higher Grounds or to see if a person can sign up for the next eight-week program call Love INC and Deb Booher at 779-1888.
Q: Who is responsible to plow and maintain the sidewalk along the building (Comcast and Family Fare) along Holly Road to Lake Street?
A: Rover contacted Cadillac Department of Public Works Operations Manager Ken Payne to see if he could help find an answer to this question.
Payne said the plowing of the sidewalk is up to either the business owner or the homeowner's job to plow it. He said as of Jan. 30, all the sidewalks had been cleared by city crews.
A city ordinance states that the owner or occupant of any building or residence is required to keep sidewalks in front or adjacent to it cleared, as is “practicable and reasonable.‘ It also states that if there is no sidewalk, the owner or occupant is to clear a path where a sidewalk would be.
Likewise, the city has a similar ordinance regarding snow removal in the business district. Property owners also are responsible for clearing vacant properties. Property owners that do not comply with clearing their sidewalks properly may be ticketed for a code violation.
Although the city does try to send out sidewalk plows 12 to 24 hours after snow accumulation, that doesn’t always happen. As a result, homeowners, business owners or residents should not depend on it.
The city’s public works department also reminds residents and business owners that parking is prohibited on all public streets, alleys, parking lots and other public property between 2:30-6:30 a.m. to ensure plow drivers can safely remove the snow.
The city ordinances on snow removal can be found online at www.cadillac-mi.net.
