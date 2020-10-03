Q UPDATE: What is the empty pipe put behind the curb used for on Chestnut Street during construction? How much does it cost, and who is paying for it?
A: Rover reached out to Cadillac Department of Public Works Operations Manager Ken Payne last week, but he did not respond in time to make it into the Sept. 19 Ask Rover. Payne and Rover connected this week, and he told Rover that the pipe referenced in this question is likely conduit. He said it is like a sleeve utilities run through, and after a road project is completed, a utility company doesn't need to rip up a street, sidewalk, or right-of-way.
"If a utility company wants to come and bury a utility line, they can use the conduit and slide it through and not destroy anything that was done," Payne said.
He also said the city has been installing conduit in new road projects for the last four years and said it paid dividends on Cass Street.
"Right after we finished Cass Street, the utility company had some work they needed to do and used the conduit," he said.
Payne said as far as cost, it is put into the total cost of a project and is an insurance policy. He said cost varies from $1.50-$10 a foot depending on the size of the conduit placed.
Q: Are there any plans to resurface Carmel Street from Evart Street to Cobb Street?
A: Cadillac Department of Public Works Operations Manager Ken Payne told Rover that there are plans to fix that stretch of Carmel Street. He couldn't remember exactly but thought it was in the budget for next year, but could say, with certainty, it was in line for repair in the next few years if not next year.
