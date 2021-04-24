Q UPDATE: There is talk that a new restaurant will be in the old Ponderosa restaurant. Is this so?
A: Last week, Rover reached out to Cadillac Community Development Director John Wallace and Cadillac Zoning Administrator Mike Coy. Both told Rover that no business license has been applied for at the site as of April 20 and they were not aware of any permits for electrical, plumbing or any other building-related work pulled for that location.
Online, however, Rover has been seeing that a local restaurant was in the process of hiring staff to run a second restaurant in Cadillac and possibly at the old Ponderosa site. That local restaurant is the Cast Iron Kitchen in Manton.
Rover talked to Cast Iron Kitchen owner Larry Bunge who confirmed that they have finalized a lease agreement for the building on April 20 and will be working toward getting ready for an opening between June 15 and July 1.
He said the Cadillac restaurant will have the same name, same brand and same menu as the Manton restaurant and anyone interested in learning more about what the Cadillac site will be like can go to www.getcastironed.com.
Bunge said while permits will not need to be pulled, some licenses will. With the closing happening a few days ago, he said he just hasn't had time to get them done, but he will soon.
With the new restaurant about to open, here is some history about the location. On March 29, 2019, the Cadillac Ponderosa closed suddenly and by April 1, 2019, a sign on the door of the steakhouse said, “To our valued customers: We are sad to report that we have permanently closed this location. Thank you for you(r) patronage through the years.‘
This was not the only location to close and similar closures occurred in Owosso, Gaylord and Coldwater.
