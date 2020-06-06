Q: Why isn't the wearing of face masks in public places being enforced at the local grocery stores and pharmacies?
A: Rover talked to District Health Department No. 10 Public Information Officer Jeannine Taylor to get some insight into this question.
She told Rover although the wearing of facemasks is recommended for many safety reasons, it isn't required and therefore not enforceable. However, Taylor also said businesses that choose to require patrons to wear a mask can enforce it and not let people in the store if they are not wearing one.
That is up to each business to decide if they want to require that and the individual to decide if they want to shop at a particular business that doesn't require patrons to wear masks.
Q: UPDATE: How many houses were brought into Cadillac from Jennings and where are they located?
A: A few weeks ago, Rover did some research online and found information about this question, but he asked readers if they had any more information to share it. They did and continue to do so.
Before we go over the information sent in by a reader, let's first do a recap of what Rover reported. Rover found a copy of "Scientific American" from February 1923 that did a story about the move. In the article, it stated 100 homes were moved from Jennings to Cadillac on a specially constructed trailer hauled by a truck. As for where the homes are located, Rover was unable to find that out.
Rover has heard back from many readers about the locations of the homes and received some more information.
This time Mary Zakrajsek told Rover the home located at 833 N. Mitchell St., which is across from Ace Hardware, also is a Jennings home. She said it was purchased by Cahs and Delores Cook in 1958 and sold to their daughter and son-in-law, David and Mary Stark. It was in the family for 20 years, according to Zakrajsek.
She also said St. Edwards Catholic Church in Harrietta was moved by rail from Jennings in 1922. Zakrajsek's grandfather John Dusa and her husband's grandfather, Frank Zakrajsek, were two of many Harrietta parishioners instrumental in making the move happen. according to Mary Zakrajsek.
Rover is again grateful for the responses he received and if he gets anymore he will again share this with readers.
