Q: Why the "Colfax Fire" was called the "Colfax Fire" when it was in Greenwood Township?
A: Michigan Department of Natural Resources public information officer Kerry Wieber said she will have to check on the reason why that name was given. She also said usually it is usually named by the person who spots the fire or arrives on the scene first, but she is not sure if that was the case for this fire.
Once he gets a response, Rover will update this answer in an upcoming Rover section.
In the meantime, here is some information regarding the Colfax Fire.
On May 28, the DNR announced that the Colfax Fire in northern Wexford County was fully contained.
The fire, which was reported shortly after 4:30 p.m on May 25, burned approximately 378 acres of both private and state forest land. The fire area was located east of 31 Road, west of 33 Road, north of 12 Road and primarily south of 8 Road.
Q UPDATE: I’ve noticed a golf cart with City of Manton stickers on it parked in front of the city building. What is it used for and why does the city need a golf cart?
A UPDATE: Rover talked with Manton City Clerk Jessica Schisser, who told the newshound the golf cart is used in many capacities. It is used during festivals, used by the treasurer to look around at blight and sometimes is used for trips to the RV park. Essentially, Schisser said it has many uses and is used by a lot of city staff.
The golf cart was purchased last year and the premise of getting it was to help city staff be identifiable as city staff when they were out working.
"They are not identifiable (as city staff) in their personal vehicle, so it helps to identify city staff," she said.
She also said police use it during festivals to patrol the crowds. It, however, is not used every day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.