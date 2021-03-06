Q UPDATE: Where was William Mitchell's cabin on Lake Mitchell?
A: In January, Rover first tried to get the answer to this question. Rover reached out to Wexford County Historical Society Board of Directors member and past president Amy Schmid last week to see if she could help find out about the cabin.
She said she emailed William Mitchell, who is the grandson of Charles Mitchell, who was the son of William Mitchell, who was the brother of George Mitchell. He confirmed there was a lakehouse, but he was too young to remember anything about it.
Schmid also talked with a local historian and long-time Cadillac resident who told her he remembered the Mitchell cottage being on the eastside of Lake Mitchell near the intersection of where West Division goes into East Lake Mitchell Drive.
Recently, Rover received a letter from Jack Dillon that stated a couple owned the cabin for more than 20 years. The couple tore down the Mitchell cottage after living there for years and built a new house closer to North Lake Mitchell Drive. Rover is still working on getting more information.
