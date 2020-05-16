Q: I would like to know how a public street can be private property? I am referring to half of Iowa Avenue, between Illinois and Indiana avenues.
A: Rover reached out to Cadillac Department of Public Works Operations Manager Ken Payne who never fails to get the answer.
Payne said the story of this reader's question started on March 7, 1994. As Payne put it, "March 7, 1994, is when it all happened on a wee Lil' trail in the southwest corner of a city called Cadillac."
To get his information he first reached out to the homeowner of property in question and asked about the history. Payne said he told him the city approached him and asked if he would like to abandon the property due to maintenance reasons such as plowing and grading. It was listed as an alley and not a road so the city used different plows than a road plow, according to Payne.
Payne said he was told a downstate individual built a few houses on Sunnyside Drive and paved the section of the road in question. The homeowner that owns the majority of that area hired attorneys to get an easement setup for the houses that butt up to his portion so they can at least access their garages, according to Payne.
"One of the houses is used as a weekend getaway and typically has different people almost every weekend being allowed to stay there and they use the area like a parking lot. Then use the homeowner's lawn as a dog run," Payne said.
Q UPDATE: How many houses were brought into Cadillac from Jennings and where are they located?
A: Last week, Rover did some research online and found a little information about this question, but he asked readers if they had any more information to share it. Our readers again did not disappoint.
Rover did.
Reader Carol Sanborn sent information about one of the houses on Chapin Street. Last week Rover said Sanborn grew up in the home but he should have said she lives in one of the homes. Carol contacted Rover earlier this week to let him know so he wanted to make this right.
He also was contacted by Martha Rees who told Rover last week she grew up in one of the houses on 321 Howard St. She said, however, she mistyped and it should have been 325 Howard St. She also said when her parents bought the home there was a wrap-around porch but it was removed because of rotting wood and was never replaced.
Rover is again grateful for the responses he received and if he gets anymore he will again share this with readers.
If a person wants to ask a question you can email Rover at news@cadillacenews.com and you also submit questions on www.cadillacnews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.