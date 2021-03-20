Q UPDATE: There used to be a chair factory next door to St. John's Table factory. When did it close down?
A: In February, Rover got some information about this question. At the time, he believed the question was regarding the Northern Chair Company. While much can be found about the table company, it was harder to find information about the chair company. Rover, however, has made several calls and is hopeful he will more information soon.
Recently, Rover received a phone call from Wexford County Historical Society Assistant Docent Haley Callahan. She told Rover she found the chair company went bankrupt in 1955 or 1956 and the building was used for a variety of things. No details, however, about what that meant could be found, according to Callahan.
She also told Rover the building that housed the chair factory was eventually torn down sometime in the early 2000s.
In February, Rover also found out the chair company plant was destroyed during a June 1918 fire and some damage was done to the office and the warehouse connections.
Q: We've noticed the street lights on Mitchell Street in front of the theater are always on and we were wondering why?
A: Cadillac Department of Public Works Operations Manager Ken Payne told Rover the lights had a bad photo-eye, meaning the photocell that detects light to either turn on or turn off the lights was bad. He said the photo eyes in question were changed on March 16.
Payne said sometime after the winter there can be condensation in them and it will make it appear as if it is dark all the time.
