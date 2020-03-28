Typically in Ask Rover, readers ask the old newshound some questions but this week the Cadillac News thought it would be a good idea to have Rover compile some information about COVID-19.
Older adults and people who have severe underlying chronic medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19 illness, according to the CDC. Please consult with your health care provider about additional steps you may be able to take to protect yourself.
Rover will look at everything from what the symptoms are to how you should be reacting to keep you and your family safe. Hopefully, this is helpful for our readers and above all please stay safe and healthy. If you have additional questions, email them to news@cadillacnews.com. Rover is working from his dog house during the Stay Home, Stay Safe order but can still get emails.
SYMPTOMS
Reported illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death for confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The following symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure including fever, cough, and shortness of breath. If you develop emergency warning signs for COVID-19 the CDC recommends getting medical attention immediately. Emergency warning signs include difficulty breathing or shortness of breath, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, and bluish lips or face, according to the CDC.
The above list is not all-inclusive and the CDC suggests consulting your medical provider for any other symptoms that are severe or concerning.
PROTECTING YOURSELF
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing, according to CDC guidelines. If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
The following recommendations are all from the CDC.
Avoid close contact with people who are sick. Put distance between yourself and other people if COVID-19 is spreading in your community. This is especially important for people who are at higher risk of getting very sick.
Stay home if you are sick, except to get medical care.
Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow. Throw used tissues in the trash. Immediately wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, clean your hands with a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
If you are sick: You should wear a facemask when you are around other people (e.g., sharing a room or vehicle) and before you enter a healthcare provider’s office. If you are not able to wear a facemask (for example, because it causes trouble breathing), then you should do your best to cover your coughs and sneezes, and people who are caring for you should wear a facemask if they enter your room. Learn what to do if you are sick.
If you are not sick: You do not need to wear a facemask unless you are caring for someone who is sick (and they are not able to wear a facemask). Facemasks may be in short supply and they should be saved for caregivers.
Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily. This includes tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets, and sinks.
If surfaces are dirty, clean them: Use detergent or soap and water before disinfection.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.