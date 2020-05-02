Q UPDATE: When was Hector Street changed to Lake Street in Cadillac?
A: Last week, Rover called Cadillac DPW Operations Manager Ken Payne who said he knew the street has been known as Lake Street for at least 30 years, but he wasn't sure the exact amount of time. He said he was going to have to do some research and would get back to Rover.
What follows is the result of his research. The paths he took to get the answer was impressive and Rover appreciates his time and effort. He also appreciates the efforts of those who helped Payne get the answer.
He first told Rover that Lake Street had gone by that name since 1948, but he was waiting to hear back from a 93-year-old resident.
Payne, however, changed his tune soon after he talked to a few of his father's old friends. He said retired Cadillac Police Detective Lt. Hartley Creed told him Lake Street from South Street to Granite Street didn't go all the way through until the late 1960s. Payne also said Creed told him that was when it changed to Lake Street until it reached Pollard Street. Then it changed to Laurel Street.
Rover assumed that was it, but he got another message from Payne.
He told Rover someone who lives on the street with such a storied history explained Lake Street went from South Street to Cottage Street as a "good road" then in 1993 the section from Cottage Street to Pollard Street was improved and the name was switched to Lake Street.
By this time, Rover's head was spinning. He finally asked Payne, "So what's the real answer?"
Payne said he would have to get back with Rover after he did more research.
When he did, he said the road was repaired and constructed in 1990. With that information, he said the official Cadillac Streets Department's stance is that's when the street name was changed from Hector Street to Lake Street. Payne credited Creed, Paul Benson, Bruce DeWitt, and Arney Hoekwater with helping him.
"Goodness sakes, ya made me work for that one. Ya ole hound," Payne said in his last message.
Rover and the Cadillac News readers thank you, Ken. Good boy!!!
Q: How many houses were brought into Cadillac from Jennings and where are they located?
A: Rover did some research online and found a copy of "Scientific American" from February 1923 that did a story about the move. In the article, it stated 100 homes were moved from Jennings to Cadillac on a specially constructed trailer hauled by a truck. As for where the homes are located, Rover was unable to find that out.
When he does, Rover will update this answer.

