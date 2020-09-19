Q: Is Cadillac putting a second bike path across from the library? How much is this going to cost? Could the funds be used for street improvements instead?
A: Rover reached out to Cadillac Community Development Director John Wallace and Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia to see if he could get an answer but they didn't immediately return calls last week, but Rover was able to to talk with Peccia. He said the reader who submitted the question must be referring to the White Pine Trail extension
He told Rover the city submitted a grant application in spring 2017 through the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Trust Fund Grant Program asking for the assistance of $265,200. It, however, was not successful.
The low score was because the originally proposed path wasn’t adjacent to a preexisting sidewalk or lake. Changes were made to the proposal that brought its score high enough to be awarded $265,000 from the DNR.
The remaining money is being paid through donations, such as $50,000 from the Rotary Club, and other local funds, according to a previous story in the Cadillac News on the White Pine Trail extension.
"It was a major win for the city. It took us two grant attempts," Peccia said. "The DNR Trust Fund Grant pays for 70% of the project and Rotary also donated to help with the local match portion."
Peccia also said the project was approved several years ago and will create a trailhead closer to the core of Downtown Cadillac by extending the trail a couple of blocks north.
Q: What is the empty pipe put behind the curb used for on Chestnut Street during construction? How much does it cost and who is paying for it?
A: Rover reached out to Cadillac DPW Operations Manager Ken Payne but he did not respond in time for this week's Ask Rover so once Payne does respond this answer will be updated.
