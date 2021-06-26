Q: We have noticed that several side streets need to have the lines painted in Cadillac. Are they scheduled to be painted any time soon?
A: Cadillac Department of Public Works Operations Manager Ken Payne told Rover the job has been contracted out and the lines will be painted soon.
Q: Why does the city run the sprinklers in Cadillac City Park at 9 a.m. every day? This is prime time for morning walkers, runners, dog walkers, and tourists. Why not water at 5 or 6 a.m. when no one is out and about?
A: When it comes to the sprinklers and their run times, Cadillac Department of Public Works Operations Manager Ken Payne told Rover the city has a company that maintains the system. He said the city goes by their recommendation when it comes to run times, but he said the city would revisit the times when the sprinklers are running to see if it needs to be adjusted or changed.
Q: On the stretch of Chestnut Street between Linden and Colfax, the section improved last summer, why are all the ADA Truncated Dome Pads turning rusty? Similar pads in the city show no rust, even after several years. The rust on the Chestnut pads is even beginning to make the pads deteriorate.
A: The bump-out ADA Truncated Dome Pads are aging as they should, according to Cadillac Department of Public Works Operations Manager Ken Payne.
He told Rover leaving them natural is what is recommended to do by the company that manufactures them. He also said the city has a warranty with them in case something is not right. Although the pads might look rusty, Payne said they are not rotting away.
Q: What is the purpose of the cement wall in the middle of West Mason Street? Does it meet all safety standards?
A: Cadillac Department of Public Works Operations Manager Ken Payne told Rover that the structure you are referencing is a decorative island. While its contents have not been determined, Payne said it likely will be a flower bed or possibly a place where a flag is placed. He also said it meets all safety standards and has the proper lane clearance.
