Q: There are several trees along Sunnyside Drive that have a red "X" painted on them. They are mostly near M-115. Are these marked to be removed? If so, when will they be removed?
A: Rover reached out to Cadillac Department of Public Works Operations Manager Ken Payne who those trees are marked so they can be removed. He said they are either dead or soon will be so they were marked so a contractor could give an estimate on how much it will cost. As for the timeframe, Payne said they will be removed sometime after the end of the current school year.
"City crews will take some of them down and we are contracting for the bigger ones, especially near the old Cooley School," Payne said.
Q: With all the trees cut down inside and outside the city limits, how can Cadillac still be called a "Tree City USA?" Also, who is responsible for cleaning up all the branches and large pieces of logs left along the roadside?
A: Rover again reached out to Cadillac Department of Public Works Operations Manager Ken Payne to see if he could help. He told the newshound several factors that go into a city becoming a Tree City USA. This includes tree management, tree planting and participating in Arbor Day, which was on April 30. In a typical year, without COVID-19 concerns, Payne said the city plants between 30 to 50 trees. They also cut trees that are considered "dangerous" or that continuously need maintenance.
"When we cut down a tree we chip the brush then leave the logs for a few days to allow people to pick them up if they want the firewood, anyone can take it if the homeowner doesn’t want it," he said.
Q: What is CAPS' policy on gifts for teachers at the end of the year? Can they be given cash, gift cards and what is the limit?
A: Rover reached out to the district but wasn't able to get an answer for this week's Ask Rover. He is confident he will have an answer in the next few weeks. Stay tuned.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.