Q: I’ve noticed that several buildings, including houses, are badly deteriorated. Does the City of Cadillac have a blight ordinance, and if so, why isn’t it being enforced?
A: For those who are interested in finding this out, you can check on the city’s ordinances by going to www.cadillac-mi.net and clicking on the link titled “City Charter and Ordinances" along the right-hand side of the web page. Then you click on the link, “View Cadillac City Code."
Once on the page, you can search for blight, which will take you to Chapter 16 — Environment and in particular Division 5 — Blight Prevention. Once in there, you will be looking for Sec 16-215 Penalties and Sec. 16-216 Enforcement.
Under Penalties, it says, “Violations of the blight prevent provisions contained in sections 16-208 through 16-214 shall be punishable as a misdemeanor as prescribed in section 1-14, and, in addition, action to abate the condition may be taken as herein authorized."
While under Enforcement it says, “If any person shall fail to comply with the provisions of this article, the city manager shall, through the department of public works, cause such violation to be removed from the lands of the person in noncompliance with this article. The superintendent of the department of public works shall keep an accurate account of all expenses incurred with respect to the removal of any such blight and shall make a sworn statement of said account and present the same to the city manager."
Cadillac Department of Public Works Operations Manager Ken Payne said his department is notified after code enforcement is alerted to a potential violation. He said a letter will be sent to the property owner to clean up the site and they are given five days to comply.
Payne said if they fail to do so within five days, a citation is issued and a work order is created for the DPW to take care of the blight. An invoice is kept and the property owner is billed for the work, according to Payne.
"It has gone down considerably in the last five years," Payne said of blight complaints. "We were down to three clean-ups last year and even the grass mowing is down."
If a person would like to file a complaint regarding blight they should call the Cadillac Police Department at 775-3491.
