Q: What is the speed limit on Boon Road heading west and are there any plans to post it?
A: Wexford County Road Commission Manager Alan Cooper said if a speed limit is not posted on a county road the speed limit is 55 mph. He also said there are no plans currently to post it. The road commission will only posts speed limit signs on county roads if a speed study shows it should be less than 55 mph, according to Cooper.
He said if the road commission posted speed limit signs on all county roads there will be signs everywhere and there would likely be added cost for maintenance and replacement.
Q: While going out to Cadillac West I noticed the lights on the flags don't illuminate them. Have they been replaced?
A: Cadillac Department of Public Works Operations Manager Ken Payne said the lights have not been replaced but with the transition from summer to fall and now winter, they don't hold a charge as long. He said that is because it gets darker sooner and stays darker longer. He also said due to the previous issues the flag had with the ropes freezing, they will be removed after Veterans Day and returned in the spring.
"(During the last year) City crews had to use a bucket truck six times to fix mechanical issues at the top of the poles because they froze and couldn't be lower," he said.
The Rotary Club of Cadillac held a dedication ceremony in November 2018 for the Veterans Memorial Walkway Flag Project. The 11 American flags are illuminated by solar lights facing down on them. The flags were intended to be flown year-round.
