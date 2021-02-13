Q: While having to walk one of the ally’s recently in Cadillac we noticed that they are icy and slippery. We were wondering why hasn’t some dirt, salt or both been put on the alleys?
A: Rover contacted Cadillac Department of Public Works Operations Manager Ken Payne to see if he could help him out. As usual, Payne had an answer for the newshound.
He told Rover the city does salt the alleys that have concrete or asphalt base. The city also uses sand for gravel alleys when needed. Payne told Rover most of the gravel alleys are on flat terrain with a very low-speed limit, so sand isn't needed on those as much as the alleys in hillier sections of the city.
Q: Would they be willing to give the octoganal barn on the Wexford County Fairgrounds away if it could be moved from the property?
A: At this point the future of the octagonal building is set, which means Wexford County is no longer looking or taking offers to remove or save the structure.
Last July, Crystal Lake Johnson and Roger Bandeen presented the Wexford County Executive Committee their idea to save the building. While it could take up to two years before the building is moved, the idea is to have it be part of the Veterans Community Park.
To finance the project, the group asked for the roughly $350 that was raised from the previous county sanctioned committee, as well as, a possible donation of the funds the county would have used to demolish the building. They also plan to do fundraising through the umbrella of the Cadillac Area Community Foundation and seek grants through various historical societies, veterans, and agricultural programs. They also plan to hold events.
Goals for the building include holding historical tours, having various 4-H community projects, and Michigan State University Extension programs as well as local gardening and community programs. In the future, the hope is the Veterans Park and the octagon building will have expanded community involvement, including weddings, gatherings, and even small concerts/performances.
In August, the county commissioners approved the sale of the octagonal building for $1 to the Veterans Serving Veterans group. In return for selling the building for $1, the veterans' group will pay for deconstruction and removal from the Wexford County Fairgrounds to the community park, where it will be rebuilt and used.
