Q: What is going to be built on the property behind Tim Horton's at the Cadillac Junction? I have seen lots of digging and leveling out there.
A: Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia said to his knowledge nothing has been submitted regarding a business looking to build in the development. He also said crews are simply doing infrastructure work to get the development ready for when businesses do want to build.
Q: Are they any plans in the spring to do something to help reduce the Canadian geese population?
A: Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia said yes the city plans on continuing the program it has used in the past. This fall, however, hundreds of geese used Cadillac as a brief pit stop during their migration but they left shortly afterward. The geese the city focuses on are the ones that come to Cadillac in the spring to nest.
The city’s “Goose Round-up‘ is usually conducted in June. The geese are captured and relocated. They also are not harmed and driven to an area several miles from the city limits and released.
Q: Is there any talk about bringing back the Chestnut Festival?
A: Cadillac Area Visitors Bureau Executive Director Joy Van Drie said she has not heard about the festival returning. That said, the CAVB would be supportive if it was to return and Van Drie said her agency would help to market it if it did return.
Van Drie said to restart the festival it would take a team of approximately 10 people to get it going. She also said it would take about $10,000 in sponsorship support.
The area’s history with the chestnut is rich. It began with a man named Jim Comp, who moved to the area and witnessed the decimation of chestnut trees near his home. With the help of friends, Comp began to identify chestnut trees in the area and cultivated more trees from their nuts. Many of the trees in Cadillac today are alive because of their efforts.
