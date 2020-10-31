Q: Are there going to be any low-income apartments available in the Cadillac Lofts?
A: Rover reached out to Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia and Cadillac Community Development Director John Wallace to see if they could help out with an answer to this. Wallace told Rover it is his understanding there are no low-income apartments in the Lofts, and the dwellings are classified as market-rate apartments.
Peccia responded by sending Rover a link to Michigan Community Capital's website, which is the community development entity that helped to get the project going.
On its website, located at www.michigancommunitycapital.org, it states that unit prices in Cadillac Lofts range between $600 to just over $1,300. It also said the prices per unit varies by floor and location. There was, however, no mention of low-income units. If a person has residential inquires they are asked to call (810) 238-5555. A person also can send an email inquiry to leasing@uptownflint.org. Due to high volumes of inquiries calls, or emails may not be immediately returned, according to the website.
Q: The speed limit on Plett Road is 25 mph by the soccer field, but by Baker College and the CTC, it is 45 mph — Why?
A: Rover reached out to Wexford County Road Commission Manager Alan Cooper to see if he could help answer this question. Cooper told Rover that a speed study was done on 13th Street by Baker College and the Wexford-Missaukee Career Technical Center. Last week, Rover talked with Michigan Department of Transporation Office of Communications spokesperson James Lake regarding a speed limit on a different road. Last week, Lake told Rover speed limits are set following state law, which requires they be posted at the 85th percentile speed. Lake said that means, speed limits are determined after a speed study and are set at the speed that 85% of the vehicles were traveling at or below during the study.
Cooper said the speed study determined the speed limit on 13th Street should be 45 mph. As for Plett Road near the soccer fields, Cooper said that is a different story.
When it comes to Plett Road, Cooper said, in essence, the soccer fields are a Haring Township park, and the speed limit was set at 25 mph at the township's request because it is a park.
"With all the traffic coming in and out they wanted it to slow down for the kids and the driveways in the area," Cooper said.
