Q: We were over on Wright Street the other day and noticed that there are a lot of solar panels where the Mitchell Bentley factory was. Are they using the other factory that's there, while building a new factory?
A: Rover would be happy to get some information about this.
In a February 2019 story by Cadillac News reporter Karen Hopper Usher it stated the Cadillac City Council approved a proposal to ask the Department of Environmental Quality for a $700,000 grant and a $300,000 low-interest loan for blight removal at the Mitchell-Bentley site, which suffered a catastrophic fire in 2013. The property subsequently ended up in the city’s possession through a tax reversion process.
Around the same time the council discussed and approved giving Consumer’s Energy an easement on the south side of the Mitchell-Bentley site along Wright Street. The company paid a one-time easement fee of $29,000, while the city was required to subscribe to 111 “subscription blocks‘ or about 500 watts of energy at $18 a month for seven years, according to a Consumer’s Energy presentation about the solar garden.
