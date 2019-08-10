Q: For years whoever is in charge of throwing candy to the kids on the street at the parades always throws out hard candy. Aren't parents worried that their kids are going to get piece stuck in their throats and choke? Why can't they choose softer candy?
A: To answer your first question, Rover put on his parenting hat. When it comes to his pups, he doesn't worry too much about them choking on the hard candy as they are old enough now for that not to be as big a concern. When they were younger, however, Rover and his spouse didn't allow the pups to eat such candy because of the choking potential. This, however, is something that parents have to decide on their own and what is good for one may not be right for another. As for choosing softer candy, Rover went online and looked at various retailers for parade candy and there are a plethora of options. Some are full of hard candies, while others are a combination of harder and softer candies. Ultimately, the person or entity decides which candy to buy and that also is a personal choice.
Rover contacted Lake City Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Heather Harris Jensen to see if they have any rules regarding candy during their parades during the Greatest Fourth in the North or Festival of the Pines. She told Rover that they don't have rules per se, but they do ask that if a parade entrant is going to be giving out candy during the parades it should be handed out and not thrown. That, however, is not always followed, she said.
"Obviously, safety is our No. 1 concern but we don't dictate what candy they use," she said.
