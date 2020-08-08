Q: Is Cadillac Area Public Schools selling their excess properties (McKinley, Cooley, Annex, and Central Office)? I have not heard anything about this since the millage was passed.
A: CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown the simple answer is yes but when that will happen is not known. She said currently, requests for proposals are being accepted for Cooley/Cooley Annex and McKinley Elementary, but the annex and Central Office are both currently in use.
Brown said the district was accepting requests for proposals for Cooley and McKinley that were aligned with the community forums that were held. She said those were supposed to be in by June but the district is still accepting qualified proposals at Central Office for those two buildings.
As for the annex, the one at Cooley is part of the property that would be for sale but the high school annex currently houses the district's preschool. Once that is moved to the former Kenwood Elementary building, Brown said it will not be sold. Central Office also is in use and won't be sold until administration and business operations can move to the new location inside the Cadillac High School. That, however, won't happen until 2024, according to Brown.
Q: What is the story with the "bookstore and coffee shop" in the old KFC building in Cadillac? Their marquee is constantly running, however, I have never seen it open. Is it open or out of business?
A: Rover tried calling Soul's Harbor Christian Book Store and Coffee Shop and only got a busy signal. He also reached out over Facebook to the business and is waiting to see if he gets a response. The last post was from 2017.
If he gets any additional information, Rover will share that information.
