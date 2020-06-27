Q: Why do you need a permit to use the Cadillac City Park when you have the First Amendment right to assemble?
A: Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia used information from the American Civil Liberties Union to help answer this question. In the ACLU's "Know Your Rights: Demonstrations and Protests," there is one section about "Do I need a permit before I engage in free speech activity?"
The ACLU said not usually but there are certain types of events that require permits and generally include a march or parade that does not stay on the sidewalk and other events that require blocking traffic or street closure; a large rally requiring the use of sound-amplifying devices; or a rally at certain designated parks or plazas.
The ACLU also said many permit procedures require applications to be filed several weeks in advance of an event, but the First Amendment prohibits such an advance notice requirement from being used to prevent rallies or demonstrations that are a rapid response to unforeseeable and recent events.
Many permit ordinances give a lot of discretion to the police or city officials to impose conditions on the event, such as the route of a march or the sound levels of amplification equipment, according to the ACLU. Such restrictions may violate the First Amendment if they are unnecessary for traffic control or public safety, or if they interfere significantly with effective communication with the intended audience, the ACLU said. A permit cannot be denied because the event is controversial or will express unpopular views.
Peccia said while the city does ask for events to get a permit, it is free. It is more of a way for the city to work things out logistically in case there are competing events such as weddings at the pavilion. Ultimately, Peccia said it is about helping to keep people safe.
Q: The building next to American Legion had several different businesses in it including Barn Social. Right before the virus, they all closed. Did they all go out of business or did they move to another location? Also, where did Saturn Gems move to?
A: Rover did a little recon and wasn't able to find a lot out about Barn Social. Its website is still active and so is its Facebook page but no posts have been made since June 2019. The phone number that was attached to both, however, has been disconnected.
As for Saturn Gems, the Downtown Cadillac business' website still is active and the number still is working. Online when searching for the business, it states it is temporarily closed. On the recorded message at the store, it states that it is open Tuesday-Saturday and closed Sunday and Monday. When a call was made during regular business hours, the phone was answered by Kitti Persson who said the duo have been working to finish up some orders that were received before the shutdown. She also said they are doing some minor work such as changing watch batteries with curbside pickup.
The store, however, will likely be fully reopened sometime in July, according to Persson.
