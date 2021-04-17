Q: There is talk that a new restaurant will be in the old Ponderosa restaurant. Is this so?
A: Since March 2019, the building where Ponderosa was located in Cadillac has been closed. Rover is currently working to find the answer but does not have definitive information yet.
In the meantime, here is some history. On March 29, 2019, the Cadillac restaurant closed suddenly and by April 1, 2019, a sign on the door of the steakhouse said, “To our valued customers: We are sad to report that we have permanently closed this location. Thank you for you(r) patronage through the years.‘
This was not the only location to close and similar closures occurred in Owosso, Gaylord and Coldwater.
Q UPDATE: With nightly parking restrictions in Cadillac to be lifted soon, how many citations were issued and how many cars were towed this winter?
A: Rover reached out to Cadillac Deputy Chief Eric Eller a few weeks ago, but he didn’t hear back from him. The police department, however, recently responded.
The police department said they don’t have the number of cars towed because it is not recorded. Sometimes if a car is towed it is placed on the ticket, but not always. A few days before the end of the restriction, which was lifted on April 15, there were 126 tickets issued for the 2020-2021 winter season. For comparison, during the 2019-2020 season 101 tickets were issued, while 200 were issued during 2018-2019. During the 2017-2018 season, the police department issued 215 tickets.
The police department also clarified those ticket numbers by adding they only pertained to prohibited hours parking tickets and not other citations like parking on the sidewalk.
In the City of Cadillac, parking is prohibited on any city street, way, alley, parking area or other municipal property from Nov. 15 until April 15 between the hours of 2:30 and 6:30 a.m. The parking restriction is under Sections 40-19 and 40-25 of the Cadillac City Code. Vehicles parking in violation of the ordinance may be towed. Owners of towed vehicles will be required to pay any towing or storage charges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.