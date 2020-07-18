Q: When is construction going to start again on the corner building located at Pine and Mitchell streets? Also, when is the construction work on the old Northwood Inn going to begin? It is located at the corner of Harris Street and Mitchell Street. Finally, what is going in at the front of Hobby Lobby?
A: Rover reached out to Cadillac Community Development Director John Wallace to see if he could give some insight to the first two questions. Wallace told Rover the city is continuing to work with the developers on these two properties. He also said they both have their unique issues. He said he doesn't have much to say about the progress of either the Pine and Mitchell streets project or the Northwood Inn but he believes he will have more information to share toward the end of this month or the early to the middle part of August.
As for what is going in front of the Hobby Lobby in Haring Township, Rover was able to look in the July 14 edition of the Cadillac News to see that a Great Clips Salon and a Tropical Smoothie Cafe will be going into that location. The salon is expected to open in early 2021, according to Great Clips franchise owner Jerry Holmes of Sonrise Clippers LLC.
As for the Tropical Smoothie Cafe, the article said emails were not immediately responded to, but it is assumed it likely will open in the same time frame.
Q: I purchased a $50 gift card at Goodrich Cadillac 4 theater last December as a Christmas gift, it was never used. Is there any recourse for gift cardholders with the theater closed and the company claiming bankruptcy?
A: Rover was sure where to look for this answer and you may not have any recourse. While searching the internet he found a Facebook post from Goodrich Quality Theaters back on March 17 that was talking about getting refunds for prepurchased tickets.
Part of the post talked about contacting the local theater or going through corporate. With the local Cadillac theater closed, your best bet would be to contact the corporate offices through the Goodrich website.
In the post, it stated: "For purchases made directly through GQT, call the theater or go to gqtmovies.com — click 'Contact Us' and then choose 'Refunds' and we will process refunds as quickly as we possibly can."
Although this was for refunding tickets it may be the best way to see if there is a possibility, but since the company has filed for bankruptcy it may not give you the result you are looking for. Good luck.
Q UPDATE: Why doesn't the "Y" enforce the mask-wearing when entering the building? A sign says it is needed to enter and move about the building. There is a daycare used by essential persons.
A: When Rover reached out to Cadillac Area YMCA Membership and Marketing Director Paul King for the answer last week, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer had yet to announce the mandatory mask order. This section of the newspaper was printed before Whitmer's order was announced.
Since Whitmer's action, King said masks are to be worn at all times while in the facility but may be removed while physically working out or swimming. Masks must be worn when moving from machine to machine, in the locker rooms, and common areas throughout the Y facility.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.