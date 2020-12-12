Q: How many Cadillac residents are being treated for COVID-19 right now? How many are housed at Munson with it right now? Is this information secret? If so why?
A: Rover will try to answer this question as thoroughly as he can. To answer the first question, Rover doesn't know, but he will look to see if he can get that information. While he can't tell you exactly how many Cadillac residents have COVID-19, he can tell you, as of Dec. 8, Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital is treating 15 patients who were diagnosed with it. Across the entire Munson Healthcare network, 68 patients are being treated as of Dec. 8. Munson Medical Center in Traverse City has the majority of patients with 39, followed by the Cadillac hospital.
If you wish to look at those numbers daily you can go to www.munsonhealthcare.org/services/community-health/covid19/new-coronavirus-(covid-19).
Rover talked with reporter Karen Hopper Usher who told him she will be putting those numbers in the daily cases story that runs in the paper. As for your last question, Rover doesn't believe this information is secret and it can be checked by anyone by going to the aforementioned webpage.
Q: Are there any places locally that people can drive up to and get tested for COVID-19 and not have to make an appointment or get a letter from a doctor?
A: Rover first talked with District Health Department No. 10 spokeswoman Jeannine Taylor who told him earlier in the summer there was a hand full of drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinics including one in Cadillac but the health department was in more of a supporting role to the National Guard.
She also said other than those clinics earlier in the year, there were no other drive-thru testing sites. Depending on the county, Taylor said there can be various testing resources, but she believes they all require an appointment. She also said it looks as if prioritizing testing is again happening and those who are asymptomatic are not getting tested.
She said the health department again assisted a recent COVID test/flu pop-up event in Ludington, but it was a state-run clinic.
"The health department doesn't do COVID testing. We are not the testers for COVID, at least, not right now," she said. "We don't have the capacity to do that."
She said to her knowledge, the only places locally a person can get tested are through Munson Healthcare Urgent Care, Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, a family care physician and Walgreens.
Munson Healthcare spokeswoman Lynn Schutter said when it comes to COVID-19 testing at urgent care, a patient must have a provider order, appointment and they are testing symptomatic patients only. Asymptomatic people should use other community testing centers, according to Schutter.
To find a full list of testing sites throughout the state, go to www.michigan.gov/coronavirus.
