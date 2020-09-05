Q: Why does the Michigan governor not have COVID-19 testing sites set up?
A: On Sept. 2, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer met with White House coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx in Lansing to discuss Michigan’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
During the meeting, Whitmer expressed her concerns with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s abrupt change last week to discourage asymptomatic testing even among individuals who may have been exposed. She also reiterated the need for a national mask mandate, according to a release by Whitmer's office.
Now regarding the part you specifically asked about, Rover found in the press release that Whitmer also spoke with Dr. Birx about the important role the Michigan National Guard plays in implementing Michigan’s testing plan. The Michigan National Guard has assisted the Department of Corrections with testing MDOC staff and people serving time in Michigan prisons. To date, the state has also facilitated testing for over 40,837 residents and staff in nursing homes.
The release also stated President Trump has imposed a 25% state cost-share for funding the Michigan National Guard COVID-19 response from Aug. 21-Dec. 31. This places additional financial burdens on the state, making it more difficult for the Michigan National Guard to support the state’s testing goals and save lives.
For that reason, Whitmer requested the Trump Administration restore full federal funding for the Michigan National Guard to support Michigan’s testing operations in vulnerable settings like nursing homes and prisons, according to the release.
Q: Why were the trees along the Wexford County Airport fence line on Boon Road removed?
A: Rover reached out to new Wexford County Airport Manager Steve Bujalski, but didn't hear back in time for this week's Ask Rover. When he gets the information he will share in an upcoming Ask Rover.
