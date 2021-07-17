Q: How long are COVID vaccines good for?
A: Rover contacted District Health Department No. 10 Medical Director Dr. Jennifer Morse and she told Rover that is currently unknown. Morse also is the medical director for Central Michigan District Health Department.
COVID-19 vaccines are effective at keeping you from getting COVID-19, especially severe illness and death, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. COVID-19 vaccines reduce the risk of people spreading the virus that causes COVID-19 and if a person is fully vaccinated, you can resume activities that you did before the pandemic, according to the CDC.
As for the length of time, the vaccine is good for, the CDC said it is still learning how long COVID-19 vaccines protect people.
Q: Why is there not more handicap-accessible parking and seating at CASA fields where the high school soccer team plays?
A: Because Cadillac Area Public Schools owns that property, Rover contacted CAPS Superintendent Jennifer Brown to see what she had to say. She told Rover she needed to get some information so a full answer would not be ready for this week's Ask Rover. Brown did say, however, that the district is in the process of doing a facility's study at that location and the hope is to have it completed by September. Once Rover gets more information from Brown, he will update this answer in a future edition of Ask Rover.
If you have a question to ask Rover, email it to news@cadillacnews.com or call (231) 775-NEWS (6397).
