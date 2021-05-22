Q: UPDATE: What is Cadillac Area Public Schools' policy on gifts for teachers at the end of the year? Can they be given cash, gift cards and what is the limit?
A: Rover reached out to the school district and was told there is no formal policy regarding end-of-year gifts for CAPS staff. He also was told the CAPS Board of Education and leadership neither encourages nor discourages year-end gifts for staff. Ultimately, this decision lies with the person giving the gift.
Q: Rumor has it that folks downstate seem to think a White Castle is being built at the old Hillcrest Family Restaurant site up on the hill here in town. Could you "sniff" around and see what you can "dig up?"
A: Rover talked with Cadillac Zoning Administrator Mike Coy who told him that it was not going to be a White Castle or any other kind of restaurant. Instead, it will be the future site of the Cadillac storefront for Lume Cannabis Co. Coy said the retail recreational marijuana store is one of two permits/licenses that were awarded by the city recently. He also said there is no known date for when the shop will be opened but he believes the idea is to have it up and running sometime in 2021.
Lume also operates a facility in Evart.
