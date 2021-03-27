Q: We were wondering if Cadillac is going to be getting any of the federal relief funds? If so, how much will we be getting and will some funds go to fix roads?
A: Earlier this month, Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia said the recently passed stimulus will provide an injection of funds to local governments, but he didn't know much more than that.
At the time, Peccia said the city didn't know what strings may be attached when it would receive it or how much it will be for. Regardless of those unknowns, Peccia said receiving additional financial assistance from an outside funding source that can be used to continue to stabilize operational expenses and other expenditures of the city would be helpful at any time, pandemic or not.
Since he made those comments, Peccia said nothing has changed. The city still hasn't received any formal documentation stating an amount the city would receive or what it can be spent on.
"We are still very much looking forward to getting the information and getting unanticipated additional revenues to help with one-time type projects," he said.
As for road projects, Peccia said they are on the city's "to-do" list every year and there is a list that includes their conditions. For that reason, Peccia said the city always is looking for grant opportunities or other opportunities for outside funding to help fix city roads.
