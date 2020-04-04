Q: On West Division street there are three scattered utility poles on the north side. On these poles, lower than a transformer, are boxes displaying a green light. What are these boxes and what do these lights signify?
A: Rover has answered this question before, but he was more than happy to share the information again. Just in case, however, Rover called Cadillac Department of Public Works Operations Manager Ken Payne. Payne said the lights are likely for cable and/or internet and they have been installed all through town during the past few years.
In the past, Rover has contacted Consumers Energy spokesperson Roger Morganstern to find the answer to this question. He told Rover most likely the box you are referring to is not with the electric company. He added that on power poles the electrical wire is the top one but other utilities such as cable, phone, and some fiber-optic also can use the pole. He said what you are seeing is most likely communications related.
Q: Can Rover please explain why the Cadillac City Council meetings stopped being carried on the public station’s website? It went months without airing any online meeting broadcasts.
A: Rover called Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia who said while the city wants to do everything it can to accommodate as many people being able to watch council meetings, there is no requirement for them to stream or post them online. That said, Peccia is happy to take a look to see what it would take to stream the meetings live. He also said he was not aware of any problems. For that reason, he will contact the people in charge of recording the meetings to see if there was some sort of issue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.