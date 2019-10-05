Q: What is the highest point in Wexford County now? Is it at the landfill?
A: Rover contacted Wexford County Road Commission Manager Alan Cooper to see if he could help out with finding an answer. He believed Briar Hill was and is the highest point in the county at 1,706 feet. He also said Briar Hill is roughly 50 feet taller than the hill at the road commission office. Using an app, Cooper said the peak at the landfill was 1,437 feet.
Rover also called American Waste, which runs the Wexford County Landfill, and was told that they don’t have an actual height recorded. That said, it is their belief the landfill is not as tall as Briar Hill.
Rover was able to confirm this when he logged on to www.peakbagger.com and www.americasroof.com, both of which indicate Briar Hill, southeast of Mesick, as the highest point in the Lower Peninsula at 1,706 feet above sea level. The highest point in Michigan overall is Mount Arvon in the Upper Peninsula, at 1,979 feet, according to the sites.
For reference, peakbagger.com said Grove Hill was the tallest point in Osceola County at 1,703 feet, while the highest point in Missaukee County is in Richland Township at a height of 1,555 feet. Finally, the highest elevation in Lake County is in Pinora Township at a height of 1,410 feet.
Q: Where in the Cadillac area can I donate or recycle an older TV?
A: The simple answer to your question is yes. Rover said Padnos, located at 1111 Leeson Ave. in Cadillac, takes these old television sets, but they now charge a fee. There also is a chance that these old televisions could be collected as part of a hazardous household waste collection but you should contact the municipality holding the collection to see if they do take them before hauling them.
