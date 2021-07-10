Q: Are there plans to replace the missing road sign at the intersection of 41 Road and 34 Road?
A: Wexford County Road Commission Engineer/Manager Karl Hanson said before Rover's call he was not aware the sign was missing. Now that he is, Hanson said it would be replaced. He also said when a person sees something like a missing sign or another county roads-related issue, they should contact the road commission by calling (231) 775-9731 or email admin@wexfordcrc.org.
Q: I was just wondering why Cadillac couldn't have a Memorial Day celebration to honor our veterans?
A: In a story in the April 14 edition of the Cadillac News, reporter Rick Charmoli talked with Cadillac Area Honor Guard member Steve Birdwell. In the article, Birdwell said the previous decision to hold the Memorial Day parade but not the other events associated with Memorial Day was made due to the uncertainties related to the ongoing global pandemic. However, Birdwell said the decision eventually was made to also cancel the parade.
In the April article, Birdwell said, "We felt that we didn't want to be the parade that everyone gets sick at. Last year, we did the Harvest Festival parade in Manton and they had things taped off, but people sat where they wanted to sit. We are getting down to the nitty-gritty as far as members, so I can't afford to lose anyone. It is not a big deal to hold it off another year."
