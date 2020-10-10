Q: Is there an end time limit for events at The Wex/fairgrounds? Especially, when it comes to the demolition derby, some of their events can run to 1 or 2 in the morning and are loud. Is any consideration given to the surrounding neighborhoods and the noise late into the night?
A: Rover contacted Wexford County Sheriff Trent Taylor who told him his office doesn't have to enforce any noise ordinances but will enforce state law. He also said while townships may have various ordinances, but his office and the prosecutor's office don't enforce them because the various townships don't contract with them to do so.
Taylor also said if someone complains, the sheriff's office will investigate and ask for voluntary submission, but they don't, there is nothing they can do. Police will, however, look for other crimes, such as underage drinking or drunken driving. If they witness a different crime being committed they will enforce that.
Wexford County Prosecutor Jason Elmore said noise ordinances are passed by townships or municipalities and those entities are responsible for enforcing their ordinances. For example, Elmore said Cadillac hires his office to enforce their ordinances, which they are permitted to do by law.
"This is a common issue, but the townships have to enforce. They can hire their own attorney, which could be the prosecutor or an individual attorney," Elmore said.
Q: Whose responsibility is it to clear and maintain the south shoulder of Cobb Street, east of Lester Street?
A: Rover reached out to Cadillac Department of Public Works Operations Manager Ken Payne, but didn't hear back from him in time to get the answer in this week's Ask Rover. Once he does, the answer will be given in a future edition.
