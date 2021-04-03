Q: With nightly parking restrictions in Cadillac to be lifted soon, how many citations were issued and how many cars were towed this winter?
A: Rover reached out to Cadillac Deputy Chief Eric Eller but did not hear back from him in time for this week's Ask Rover. He will update this answer once Eller responds.
In the meantime, Rover wants to remind Cadillac residents that the restrictions on night parking continue for a few more weeks. Parking is prohibited on any city street, way, alley, parking area or other municipal property until April 15 between the hours of 2:30 and 6:30 a.m. The parking restriction is under Sections 40-19 and 40-25 of the Cadillac City Code. Vehicles parking in violation of the ordinance may be towed. Owners of towed vehicles will be required to pay any towing or storage charges.
