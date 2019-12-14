Q: Why does the city of Cadillac plow the snow into a large pile right on the handicap parking spots behind the movie theater? There must be another place for the city to pile snow.
A: Rover contacted Cadillac Department of Public Works Operations Manager Ken Payne last week to see if he could help out with this question. He was not able to get an answer before press time, but Rover did talk to him this week. Payne told Rover that due to the layout of the concrete and curbs in that area, the best way city crews remove snow includes pushing it into that corner when plowing.
Payne said pushing the snow to that area allows city crews to haul it out easier, and moving forward they will do that more often. If a person finds the spots covered, Payne said there also is handicapped parking available on Harris Street.
Q: Why are gas prices so much cheaper in Traverse City than in Cadillac?
A: According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the retail price of gasoline includes four main components: the cost of crude oil, refining costs and profits, distribution and marketing costs, and profits and taxes. Retail pump prices reflect these components and the profit or losses of refiners, marketers, distributors and retail station owners.
The administration also said although gasoline prices vary over time, they are often higher in certain states or regions. In addition to taxes, other factors contribute to regional differences in gasoline prices.
These factors include the distance from supply usually means higher prices. Retail gasoline prices tend to be higher the farther gasoline is sold from the source of supply. These supply sources include refineries, ports, and pipelines and blending terminals. Transportation costs increase when the distance from the source of gasoline supply increases.
Retail gasoline prices are mainly affected by crude oil prices and the level of gasoline supply relative to demand. Strong and increasing demand for gasoline and other petroleum products in the United States and the rest of the world can place intense pressure on available supplies, according to the administration.
Even when crude oil prices are stable, gasoline prices fluctuate because of seasonal demand and competition between local retail fueling stations. Gasoline prices can change rapidly if something disrupts the supply of crude oil or if problems at refineries or with delivery pipelines occur.
According to AAA of Michigan, the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline on Thursday was $2.571, while the state average for Michigan was $2.516. On Thursday, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded was $2.42 in Wexford County, nearly $2.48 in Missaukee County, roughly $2.55 in Lake County and $2.53 in Osceola County.
In comparison, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in Grand Traverse County Thursday was roughly $2.45, according to AAA.
