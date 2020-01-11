Q: UPDATE: What is happening on 32 Road in Wexford County? Are power poles being installed?
A: Last week, Rover contacted Consumers Energy spokesperson Roger Morgenstern to see if he could help find the answer. He was not able to get the answer by press time then but we have the answer now.
Morgenstern told Rover the utility company is doing an electrical capacity upgrade, which includes new poles and wires on 4.5 miles of lines running both east and west on 32 Road. What that means is Consumers Energy is putting in a stronger system there to help push more power through there, according to Morgenstern. He also said the new poles will have both high and low voltage lines that will take into consideration future development and power needs in the area.
Q: How does the job of being a bail bondsman work? How do they get so much money to be able to bail so many people out and how can they trust a person to pay them back? Is interest charged? Do they have to hunt them down the person to get paid back?
Rover went online to find these answers as there are readily available. As to the first question, bail bondsmen work as agents of insurance companies to post bonds for people in jail. The bail bondsman makes a financial arrangement with the court to secure the release of the jailed suspect.
Rover then went to www.howdobailbondswork.com to see how things are run in Michigan and all of the following information comes from that website. When it comes to bail bonds, each company is different when it comes to the set of rules for working with clients. The overall laws regarding bail bonds in the state, however, are similar to that of the rest of the country.
The process begins after the person has been arrested and placed in jail. Over the next hour or two, they will undergo a booking process until they see a judge or magistrate who will then set a court date. Once the court date is set, the person will then qualify for bail to be released from jail depending on the severity of the crime.
In some cases, a personal recognizance bond will be issued which means there is not a monetary requirement for release.
Bail is essentially a cash guarantee that a person will appear for court on the day that is set by the arraignment judge. A person can stay in jail until the court date, pay a pre-designated cash amount to the court or go to a bail bond company. Most people will go to a bail bond company because it generally costs 10% of the bail itself. That means less money out of their pockets. The laws in Michigan mirror those of most other states when it comes to how the system works.
Under Michigan rules, the bail bond company cannot charge more than a 10% non-refundable fee to put up the bail for the client. For example, if the bail is set at $10,000, then the bail bond company can charge the client $1,000 which is non-refundable. Also, the bail bond company may ask for collateral to help cover the total amount of the bail as well.
There may be additional. Many bail bond companies also offer lending services for clients who do not have the 10% ready to pay. In this case, collateral in the form of property is usually offered to cover the loan.
If the client shows up for their court date, then the bail bond company will be released by the court for the bail amount. If the client does not show up for court, then the bail bond company will usually send a bounty hunter to retrieve the client. Once the client shows up for court, then the bail bond company is released from its obligation.
