Q: What is happening on 32 Road in Wexford County? Are power poles being installed?
A: Rover contacted Consumers Energy spokesperson Roger Morgenstern to see if he could help find the answer. He said he was going to look into it but with the holidays the last two weeks and staff in the corporate offices taking time off, he was not able to get the answer by press time. That said, Rover and Roger are confident that the answer will be in next week's edition of Ask Rover.
Q: I was wondering if the sign in the Cadillac City Park could say "Merry Christmas" next year instead of "Happy Holidays?"
A: With the New Year holiday in the rearview mirror, Rover thought it would be a good idea to get this answer ASAP. Rover talked to Cadillac DPW Operations Manager Ken Payne. He told Rover that they put up "Happy Holidays" on the sign, in case city crews are unable to get down to the sign to change it from "Merry Christmas" to "Happy New Year due to a winter storm. He said the sign has to be changed manually, which has to be opened up to be changed. Besides that, Payne said it also is inclusive of other holidays that occur during the same timeframe including Hannukkah.
