Q: Is Cadillac putting a second bike path across from the library? How much is this going to cost? Could the funds be used for street improvements instead?
A: Rover reached out to Cadillac Community Development Director John Wallace and Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia to see if he could get an answer but they didn't immediately return calls. Once Rover talks to either Wallace or Peccia he will update this answer.
Q UPDATE: Why were the trees along the Wexford County Airport fence line on Boon Road removed?
A: Rover reached out to Wexford County Airport Manager Steve Bujalski last week but didn't get a response in time. Bujalski, however, did respond, and here is what he had to say.
He told Rover while the trees were removed before him being in his position, he learned the trees were removed for two reasons. The first reason was the trees impeded the sight of the airport's beacon. He said if a pilot was four miles out to the north or northwest they couldn't see the beacon and considering it is a locating device and navigational aide that wasn't a good thing.
While that likely would be reason enough, Bujalski said there was a second reason.
"They (the trees) would cast shadows on Boon Road and the road would remain icy in the winter," he said.
For those reasons, Bujalski said the trees were removed.
