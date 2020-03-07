Q: Does the city of Cadillac have any plans to fix Carmel Street or Lester Street?
A: Cadillac Department of Public Works Operations Manager Ken Payne said the city has plans to fix Carmel Street as well as Evart Street in that area but Lester Street will not be addressed this year. He also said he is not sure exactly how extensive the underground work on Carmel and Evart streets will be but the project should start this spring/summer. Although Lester Street will not be addressed this year, Payne did say it is on the proverbial to-do list. The project looks to be on tap for the 2022 fiscal year and will be fixed from Cobb Street to Howard Street.
Q: Does Wexford County have any plans to resurface Bell Avenue this year?
A: Rover contacted Wexford County Road Commission Manager Alan Cooper who told him the simple answer is no or at least a plan to fix the road this year. He said if the road commission was going to fix the road Haring Township, where the road is located, or some other entity such as businesses in the area would have to pay for half of the project's cost.
Q: On Feb 29, Rover replied to the question about the speed limit on Plett Road after leaving the roundabout. My question is, why can't the county post a 55 mph (or even 45 mph which would probably be safer) speed limit sign after the 25 mph limit ends?
A: Rover contacted Wexford County Road Commission Manager Alan Cooper who reiterated that if a speed limit is not posted, the speed limit is 55 mph on all county roads. The only reason it is 25 where it is on Plett Road is due to the soccer fields/township park. As for putting a sign, Cooper said the road commission doesn't put up "unnecessary" signage as it is just one more thing that would need to be maintained and/or potentially could get hit or damaged. Currently, there is not a need to place a sign. As for changing the speed limit, he said that could only occur if a speed study was completed, but with no crash history that would trigger a speed student in that area, it is likely not going to happen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.