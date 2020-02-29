Q: Are they going to put in a roundabout at the intersection of Crosby Road and East Division Street? If so, when?
A: Rover first called Michigan Department of Transportation Traverse City Transportation Service Center Manager Rick Liptak to see if he could answer this question. He told Rover that particular intersection is under the jurisdiction of the City of Cadillac. He added, however, that the city had at one time looked at pursuing safety grants to pay for a roundabout at that location but he was not sure of that status of that.
He also said the safety grant program is through MDOT but it is a competitive program and open to projects throughout the state. The number of projects that are funded is dependant on available funding.
Rover reached out to both Cadillac City Manager Marcus Peccia and Cadillac Department of Public Works Operations Manager Ken Payne to see if they could help with this question. Peccia responded first to his request and he told Rover that the city did apply for the safety grant and he believed it was granted. To be sure, however, Peccia told Rover to contact Prein and Newhof Senior Project Manager Connie Houk.
Rover reached out to her but did not hear back from her in time for this week. Once he talks with her he will update this answer in a future edition of Ask Rover.
Q: The speed limit is 25 mph in front of the CASA Soccer Fields. What is the speed limit on Plett Road from the CASA Soccer Fields to Boon Road and can we get it posted in both directions?
A: Rover called Wexford County Road Commission Manager Alan Cooper to see if he could help him out with this question. This, however, isn't the first time Rover had asked Cooper a question like this.
In 2015 someone asked Rover, "When leaving the 13th Street roundabout and going back on Plett Road the speed limit is 25 mph. Down the road, the speed limit ends, but it doesn't tell you what the speed limit is. What is it?" At the time, Rover reached out to Cooper who told him if it is not posted, the speed limit is 55 mph on all county roads. He also said in 2015 the only reason it is 25 where it is on Plett Road is due to the soccer fields/township park. Cooper added 55 mph on non-posted county roads does, however, exclude subdivisions, which has a speed limit of 25 mph if no signs are posted.
Rover talked with Cooper who told him the answer he gave is 2015 was still the answer in 2020.
