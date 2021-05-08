Q: Who is responsible for cleaning up the debris along the sides of Old 131, South Mackinaw Trail, north of Meijer up to the landfill?
A: Wexford County Road Commission Engineer/Manager Karl Hanson said the responsibilty falls on residents and it is not something that crews from the road commission would address. There are certain sections of South Mackinaw Trail that are part of the county road commission's adopt a highway program but the section referenced in this question has not been taken.
If someone or a group would like to adopt that stretch of South Mackinaw Trail, Hanson said they should call the road commission at (231) 775-9731.
Q: When is the county road commission going to fix the gravel roads?
A: Rover got this question last week but it was too late to be in the May 1-2 edition of Ask Rover. With not knowing exactly which road and/or road commisison you are referencing Rover talked with Wexford County Road Commission Engineer/Manager Karl Hanson to see if this could have been him.
Hanson told Rover without knowing the exact road it would be hard to answer the question. He did say if a person is having a problem with a county road or county gravel road they should call the road commission at (231) 775-9731. As for the overall condition of the gravel roads in the county, Hanson said most of the gravel roads are in good shape right now and the road commission is ahead of schedule.
He said crews have been able to go out brining in multiple townships. He said this is the result of the dry spring and the weather in general this past winter and so far this spring.
If, however, this is not in Wexford County they should contact the road commission within the county they reside.
