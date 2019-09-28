Q: Is it considered stealing if you take landscaping rocks from beds that don't belong to you?
A: To find out this answer, Rover contacted Wexford County Sheriff Trent Taylor. He said the elements of larceny, according to MCL 750.356, include the defendant taking someone else's property without consent and there was "some movement" of the property. Taylor also said MCL 750.356 states that it doesn't matter whether the defendant kept the property or if it was taken off the premises but if at the time the property was taken the defendant intended to "permanently deprive the owner" of the property.
Taylor said if a business owner or homeowner notices someone taking a rock from their beds and called to complain, the sheriff's office would investigate it. Once completed, the case would be referred to the prosecuting attorney's office and a final decision on whether to prosecute someone would be determined.
As of right now, Taylor said he is not aware of an uptick in people taking landscaping stones.
Q: I see that there is work going on the front and all sides of the Odd Fellows Building in downtown Cadillac. What is going to go in there?
A: Rover called Cadillac Community Development Director John Wallace who said that the building's owner, Ben Bigelow, has been working on upgrading the facade of the building and received a facade loan from the city and one of the local banks to install new windows and possibly doors. He also said that work should begin soon.
As for the use of the building, Wallace said nothing has been determined to his knowledge.
