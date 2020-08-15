Q: Why does CAPS lock up their high school track so the public can't use it to walk or jog?
A: Rover reached out to Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown to see if she could help to answer this question. She told Rover this summer the district is working with a skeleton crew due to COVID-19. She also said as a result the district didn't hire a summer grounds crew due to projected state funding cuts.
In addition to not hiring the summer grounds crew, Brown said the district also suspended doing track renovations due to the same budget cut projections.
Q: Are there any plans to scrape, sand, and paint the wrought iron gates at the cemetery? They are rusting away.
A: Rover reached out to the City of Cadillac as he is assuming the cemetery you are referencing is Maple Hill Cemetery. He did not get a response in time for this week's Ask Rover but he expects he will soon. When he gets the information he will share what he finds in an upcoming Ask Rover.
